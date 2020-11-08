First plane with Israeli tourists lands in UAE after deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The first flight carrying Israeli tourists to the United Arab Emirates has landed in the city-state of Dubai. The flight Sunday marks the latest sign of the normalization deal reached between the two nations. FlyDubai flight No. FZ8194 landed at Dubai International Airport around 5:40 p.m., bringing the tourists to the skyscraper-studded city after a roughly three-hour trip. The low-cost carrier had sent one of its Boeing 737 to Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv earlier Sunday morning to pick up the passengers. The arrival of tourists comes as Dubai in particular tries to revive its tourism industry amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.