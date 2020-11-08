Azerbaijani leader: Forces seize key Nagorno-Karabakh city

MOSCOW (AP) — Azerbaijan’s president says forces have taken control of the strategically key city of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh. That’s where fighting with Armenia has raged for more than a month. In a televised address Sunday to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev said “Shusha is ours — Karabakh is ours,” using the Azerbaijani version of the city’s name. Shushi is of significant military value because it sits on heights 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the regional capital of Stepanakert and lies along the main road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. Nagorno-Karabakh is within Azerbaijan, but has been under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994. The latest fighting started on Sept. 27 and has left hundreds — if not thousands — dead.