World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris on election win

Although U.S. President Donald Trump isn’t conceding defeat, world leaders swiftly congratulated Joe Biden for his election victory and expressed hope that the new White House will prioritize the fight against climate change.

The relief was expressed in many parts of the world over Saturday’s news. Congratulations to Biden came both from leaders who had disagreed with Trump and ones who got along with him, essentially disregarding his claim that the race wasn’t over.

Kamala Harris’ election as the first Black woman vice president also immediately struck a chord internationally. Mixed with the congratulations were hopes that the new White House team will tackle a topic that wasn’t vital to Trump’s White House: combating climate change.