UK and EU to ‘redouble efforts’ on post-Brexit trade deal

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Union’s executive arm have agreed to stay in contact as their negotiating teams step up efforts to conclude a post-Brexit trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union before time runs out. With less than two months to go before the U.K. exits the EU’s economic orbit, a spokesman at Johnson’s Downing Street office said the negotiating teams would “redouble efforts to reach a deal” when talks resume in London on Monday. The spokesman said Johnson told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a Saturday telephone call that “significant differences” remain despite “some progress” in the negotiators’ recent discussions.