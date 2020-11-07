Lebanon’s leader challenges US sanctions against son-in-law

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked the United States to offer evidence to back up its new sanctions against the former Lebanese foreign minister, a leading political ally of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Aoun asked on Saturday the Lebanese foreign ministry to make the necessary contacts to secure evidence and documents that prompted the U.S. Treasury designation of Gebran Bassil, who leads the largest bloc in parliament and is also the president’s son-in-law. Friday’s designation was a major expansion of the scope of U.S. sanctions targeting Hezbollah’s political partners in Lebanon. There were concerns that sanctioning Bassil would further complicate efforts to form a new government in Lebanon as it grapples with multiple political and economic crises.