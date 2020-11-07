Dozens arrested at latest Belarus election, police protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in the capital of Belarus have detained dozens of demonstrators as medical workers and women held separate marches to denounce violence against anti-government protesters and to call on the country’s authoritarian president to step down. About 50 doctors and medical workers marched through Minsk holding photographs of people injured by police rubber bullets, stun grenades and water cannon during previous demonstrations. Hundreds of people also took part in a separate women’s protest march that has become a regular Saturday event. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reiterated Saturday that he would not give in to the three-month-long wave of daily protests spurred by his disputed election to a sixth term.