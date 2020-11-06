Italy, France consider giving Tunisia migrant boat alerts

ROME (AP) — Italy and France are considering deploying sea or air craft to alert Tunisia to the departure of clandestine boats ferrying migrants to Italian shores, like the Tunisian who is the chief suspect in last week’s attack on a French basilica Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese outlined the strategy after she and French counterpart, Gerald Darmarin, after the two held talks in Rome. Darmarin declined to fault Italy for its handling of the alleged attacker, who landed on the shores of a tiny Italian island in September, and who after two weeks of quarantine under pandemic rules and despite receiving expulsion papers from Italian authorities, reached France in October.