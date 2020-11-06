Horrified by deadly attacks, French Muslims protect church

PARIS (AP) — A group of French Muslims decided to stand guard outside their town’s cathedral to protect it and show solidarity with Catholic churchgoers. Local Muslim residents in the southern French town of Lodeve organized the initiative as a gesture of peace after a deadly Islamic extremist attack on a church in the French city of Nice. They stood guard outside the Lodeve cathedral for the All Saints’ holiday weekend, and hope to do the same for Christmas. The cathedral’s priest and churchgoers welcomed the gesture, which also comes amid tensions between France and the Muslim world. The parish priest said the gesture gave him hope in a time of turmoil.