Georgia poll worker in hiding after false claims online

ATLANTA (AP) — With all eyes on Georgia’s razor-thin presidential vote margin, falsehoods are swirling on social media about supposed ballot counting irregularities there. Among the most widely shared examples is a video that has racked up millions of views on Twitter. It claims to show a poll worker crumpling up a ballot. As it turns out, it shows no such thing. Fulton County elections director Richard Barron said Friday that the poll worker was discarding paper instructions, not a ballot, which would have been much larger than the paper seen in the video. Barron also said the worker was in “hiding” after being harassed online due to the false claims.