EXPLAINER: Why the AP hasn’t called Georgia’s close race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Georgia presidential contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden remains too early to call. Tens of thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead. Trump and Biden are locked in a tight contest to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency and Georgia is a must-win state for Trump. The president prematurely declared he was winning it early Wednesday. Yet his lead over Biden had narrowed to less than 700 votes by early Friday.