EXPLAINER: Most service members abroad rely on mail ballots

WASHINGTON (AP) — As counting continues to determine the next U.S. president, attention is turning to the role that military and overseas absentee ballots will play in the final result. The country has a long history of helping ensure that active duty military personnel can vote regardless of where they are stationed. President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted “Stop The Count!” as results showed him well ahead in various battleground states before mail-in ballots had been had fully counted. But stopping the count would prevent thousands of people serving in the military from having their vote counted. The tallies are continuing.