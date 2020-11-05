With counting winding down, Trump team pushes legal fights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judges in Georgia and Michigan have quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits, undercutting a campaign legal strategy aimed at attacking the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean President Donald Trump’s defeat. The rulings came Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Trump and his campaign are promising even more legal action based on unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer called the Republican legal challenges meritless, more political strategy than legal.