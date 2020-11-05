Toronto cop sentenced in beating of Black man who lost eye

TORONTO (AP) — A Toronto police officer has been sentenced to nine months in jail for his assault conviction in the beating of a young Black man who lost an eye when he was arrested in 2016. Prosecutors alleged Constable Michael Theriault and his brother Christian chased Dafonte Miller and beat him so badly with a pipe that his left eye burst. The officer was off duty at the time. The Theriaults pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in relation to the Dec. 28, 2016, incident and its aftermath. The judge convicted the officer and acquitted his brother in June.