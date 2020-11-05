Pioneering Black doll Baby Nancy enters Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has inducted its Class of 2020. The three honorees revealed Thursday are Baby Nancy, sidewalk chalk and the wooden block game Jenga. All were recognized for their creativity and popularity over time. Baby Nancy was introduced in 1968 and was the first Black baby doll to have an Afro and other authentic features. Hall of fame officials say her popularity exposed a long-standing demand for Black dolls considered ethnically correct. The Class of 2020 was chosen by experts from among 12 finalists. The hall of fame is located in The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.