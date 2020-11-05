FDA panel reviews 1st new Alzheimer’s drug in 2 decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are deciding whether to approve the first drug that’s claimed to slow mental decline from Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. A panel of outside experts meets Friday to advise the Food and Drug Administration on the drug. The evidence is murky. One study suggested the drug helped, but a second study did not. Some people want the FDA to require a third study while others want approval now. The drug likely would be very expensive and could have a profound impact on Medicare. It’s given through an IV once a month.