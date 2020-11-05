Ethiopia’s conflict continues as PM vows further operations

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s conflict in its powerful Tigray region continues after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the nation the military will carry out further operations this week in response to an alleged deadly attack on a military base by the regional government. Communications remain cut off in the northern Tigray region after services disappeared at around the time Abiy’s office announced the attack and military action early Wednesday. The lack of contact challenges efforts to verify the Ethiopia’s account. Observers warn that a civil war in Africa’s second most populous country, involving heavily armed Tigray, could destabilize the already turbulent Horn of Africa.