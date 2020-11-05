Bank of England deploys more stimulus as lockdown begins

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has increased its monetary stimulus by a bigger than anticipated 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) as it tries to boost the economy. The bank’s rate-setting panel said Thursday that its challenge is to respond to the economic and financial impact of the resurgence of the coronavirus, which has led to the reimposition of widespread restrictions across the U.K. The Monetary Policy Committee also kept its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1%.