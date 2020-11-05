Wall Street rallies again as stocks ride post-election wave

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are still riding Wall Street’s post-election wave Thursday, and the S&P 500 is rallying 2.4% in morning trading. Tuesday’s election still hasn’t made clear who will run the White House next year, though Joe Biden is pushing closer toward the needed mark. Markets are banking on the election leading to split control of Congress, which could mean the continuation of low tax rates and other business-friendly policies. Tech stocks helped lead the way amid rising expectations that a split Congress would not be as aggressive about targeting Big Tech for antitrust issues.