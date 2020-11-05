Alaska search for 7 missing boaters indefinitely postponed

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Searchers in Alaska say they have indefinitely postponed efforts to find seven missing seal hunters. KYUK-AM reports that Quinhagak Tribal Police Chief John Peter says he put the search on hold last Saturday for the hunters and the boat they were on because of falling temperatures and accumulating ice. Peter says the search could resume if temperatures increase and river ice breaks up. If not, the search won’t start again until spring. The group went missing while seal hunting and was last seen Oct. 20. Alaska State Troopers and the U.S. Coast Guard searched Nunivak Island and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta coast for four days before calling off their search.