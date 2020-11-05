Weakened Eta drenches Honduras; could reach Gulf of Mexico

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The rain-heavy remains of Hurricane Eta are flooding homes from Panama to Guatemala and the death toll across Central America has risen to at least 19. Forecasters say the once-mighty storm is expected to regather form and head toward Cuba and possibly the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. The storm that hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday has become more of a vast tropical rainstorm, but it’s advancing so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America remains on high alert. Guatemala authorities reported four dead Thursday, adding to 13 victims in Honduras and two in Nicaragua.