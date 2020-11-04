Stock futures, oil prices bounce after Trump asserts he won

U.S. futures and oil prices have bounced after President Donald Trump, in an early morning appearance at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states. European shares opened lower Wednesday following Trump’s announcement that he would take the election to the Supreme Court. After polls closed Tuesday, investors seemed to be taking an optimistic stance on the election. As of 4 a.m. Eastern time, Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in a handful of battleground states. Most polls had predicted a Biden victory.