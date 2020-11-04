Riot declared in Portland as protesters smash windows

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot was declared in Portland, Oregon, and protesters took to the streets in Seattle as people demand that every vote in Tuesday’s election be counted. Hundreds of people were protesting in both cities against President Donald Trump’s court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter around 7 p.m. that the National Guard was activated in Portland in response to protesters smashing windows at businesses. The sheriff’s office said widespread damage had occurred and one person was arrested.