Eta lashes Nicaragua with rains, deadly mudslides

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta continues spinning across northern Nicaragua after lashing the country’s Caribbean coast for much of the past day, isolating already remote communities and setting off deadly landslides. The storm has weakened, but is moving so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America is on high alert. At least three people in Nicaragua and Honduras have been killed in landslides. Eta came ashore Tuesday afternoon south of the Nicaraguan city of Bilwi as a powerful Category 4 hurricane after stalling just off the coast for hours.