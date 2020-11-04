Georgia voters oust prosecutor criticized in Arbery slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Voters have ousted a Georgia prosecutor who was criticized for her office’s response to the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. District Attorney Jackie Johnson says Arbery case played a large role in her defeat in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit. She lost to Keith Higgins, a former assistant prosecutor who gathered signatures to get on the ballot as an independent. Arbery was killed in February by a white father and son who pursued the young Black man as he ran in their neighborhood. The father had worked as an investigator in Johnson’s office. Johnson says some wrongly blamed her for the two-month delay before charges were levied in the case.