EXPLAINER: Why AP called Michigan for Biden

Democrat Joe Biden has won the electoral battleground of Michigan. It’s the third state President Donald Trump carried in 2016 that the former vice president has flipped, narrowing Trump’s path to reelection. The Associated Press declared Biden the winner of the state at 5:56 p.m. EST Wednesday after conducting an analysis of votes and remaining ballots left to be counted. It showed there were not enough votes left in Republican-leaning areas for Trump to catch Biden’s lead. Biden had a 70,000-vote lead on Wednesday evening, a margin over Trump of about 1.3 percentage points.