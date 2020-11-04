EU: Brexit trade talks still face ‘too many difficulties’

BRUSSELS (AP) — With a deadline looming ever more menacingly, the European Union’s chief negotiator on the post-Brexit trade deal with Britain Wednesday publicly blamed London for a lack of progress in the two sides’ belated attempt to reach an even rudimentary agreement. Michel Barnier said that “despite EU efforts to find solutions, very serious divergences remain.” His comments threw a dampener on optimistic reports that progress was being made at a rapid pace on issues such as fisheries rights, one of three remaining major topics that need a compromise solution if a deal is to be found before Jan. 1, when a transition period in the Brexit divorce proceedings ends.