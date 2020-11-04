Dubai’s budget carrier to start regular flights to Tel Aviv

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s budget carrier flydubai says it will start flying twice daily to Tel Aviv later this month. It’s the first Emirati airline to announce regular service after a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. Direct flights on flydubai between Dubai and Tel Aviv, two of the region’s financial hubs, will begin Nov. 26, the result of a bilateral transport pact signed last month. The carrier says the 14 weekly flights will significantly boost commercial ties between the countries and open up a crucial new hub for Israelis traveling to the Far East and Africa, shaving several hours off the journey times.