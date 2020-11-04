Asia Today: India’s virus cases jump on New Delhi’s 3rd wave

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus outbreak has risen by more than 50,000 cases amid a surging third wave of infections in the capital. More than 6,800 of those newly confirmed cases were in New Delhi. Health officials attribute the surge to crowds and gatherings during the festival season. There are concerns the low temperatures during a coming cold wave, as well as air pollution, will worsen the situation. India has counted 8.3 million cases and more than 124,000 deaths. Elsewhere in Asia, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and four Cabinet ministers are in quarantine after a visiting envoy tested positive.