Quake toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake has risen to 116 as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir completed their searches of the final collapsed buildings. All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city. Two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos, which lies south of the epicenter of Friday’s earthquake. According to Turkish rescuers, operations had been completed at all 17 buildings that fell in Izmir. Of the 1,035 people injured in the quake, 137 remained hospitalized. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged not to give up until the final person is recovered. Rescuers’ spirits were raised Tuesday when they pulled a 3-year-old girl from the wreckage.