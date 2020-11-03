UK to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing in Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — A half-million people in the English city of Liverpool will be regularly tested for COVID-19 in Britain’s first citywide trial of widespread, rapid testing that the government hopes will be a new weapon in combatting the pandemic. The government said in a statement Tuesday that testing will begin later this week at sites throughout the city using a variety of technologies, including new methods that can provide results in an hour or less. Everyone who lives or works in the city in northwestern England will be offered the test, regardless of whether they have symptoms.