Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are making their choice between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people and cost millions their jobs. Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was reshaped by the coronavirus and marked by tensions over who could best address it. Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory. Trump has a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes. Control of the Senate is at stake, too.