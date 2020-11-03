Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Dangerously powerful Hurricane Eta is churning toward Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds and rain. Some rivers already are overflowing across Central America and days of rain are in the forecast. Eta is a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and is likely to maintain that strength until it makes landfall Tuesday. Authorities in Nicaragua and Honduras have moved people from outer islands and low-lying areas to shelters. Residents also scrambled to shore up their homes, but few structures along Nicaragua’s remote Caribbean coast were built to withstand such force.