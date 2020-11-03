Pakistani army: Militant fire from Afghanistan kills soldier

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militant gunfire from across the border with Afghanistan killed one soldiers and wounded two in the country’s restive southwest. The statement says the attack on Tuesday targeted a border post in a village in Baluchistan province. Pakistan and Afghanistan often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along their shared porous frontier, which stretches 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) across rugged mountainous terrain. Pakistan’s border areas have served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents. However, occasional attacks have continued.