Future voting rights, marijuana laws at stake in states

A proposal intended to diminish the potential for partisan gerrymandering is leading in Virginia, and legal pot is ahead in New Jersey. The measures are among 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot. The Virginia measure would shift redistricting responsibilities away from lawmakers. Voters also were deciding a redistricting measure in Missouri that would undo reforms enacted by voters just two years ago. In addition to New Jersey, proposals to legalize recreational marijuana for adults also were being decided in Arizona, Montana and South Dakota. Anti-abortion measures were being decided in Colorado and Louisiana.