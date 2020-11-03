Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant Group listing

HONG KONG (AP) — The Shanghai Stock Exchange has suspended first-day trading by Ant Group on the Shanghai stock exchange, days before its scheduled listing on Nov. 5, citing changes in the financial technology regulatory environment after regulators held a meeting on Monday with several Ant Group senior executives.“This material event may cause your company to fail to meet the issuance and listing conditions or information disclosure requirements,” the stock market operator said in a statement issued to Ant Group.Ant Group did not immediately comment.