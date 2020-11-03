World markets follow Wall Street higher ahead of election

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks have followed Wall Street higher as investors await U.S. election results. London and Frankfurt opened higher, while major Asian markets all advanced. Traders are betting that if challenger Joe Biden unseats President Donald Trump, Biden might push for a bigger U.S. economic stimulus. That also would require support in the Senate, where control also depends on the election outcome. U.S. stock futures advanced after Wall Street gained overnight, recouping some of its losses from last week’s selloff. Also this week, investors are looking out for U.S. jobs data and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rate policy.