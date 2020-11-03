 Skip to Content

Puerto Rico keeps voting due to long lines at polls

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Ricans have forced voting centers to remain open past past official closing times as they stand in long lines to choose new leaders they hope can help heal a U.S. territory wracked by corruption, hurricanes, earthquakes and the coronavirus pandemic. Voters across the island waited under a harsh sun to participate in an election featuring six gubernatorial candidates. Some had waited up to three hours for centers to open. Also on Tuesday’s ballot was a referendum on whether to change the current territorial status and apply for statehood. The vote is advisory as Congress would have to approve that.

Associated Press

