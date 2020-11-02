UK’s Johnson defends lockdown amid criticism of delay

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his decision to impose a second national lockdown 40 days after scientific advisers recommended such a move. The leader faced criticism that weeks of delay have meant thousands more infections and hundreds of needless deaths. The comments came as Johnson on Monday gave the House of Commons details of the proposed four-week lockdown in England that is set to begin Thursday. The plan was hurriedly announced Saturday after updated projections showed that rapidly rising infection rates risked swamping hospitals in a matter of weeks.