Snowden and his wife seek to be Russian-US dual nationals

MOSCOW (AP) — Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden says he and his wife plan to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing their U.S. nationality. The former contractor for the National Security Agency has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. Snowden’s wife, who is American, said last week the couple was expecting a child. According to Snowden’s lawyer, the child, a boy, will have Russian citizenship. Snowden said Monday he doesn’t want to be separated from his son “in this era of pandemics and closed borders.”