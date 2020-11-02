 Skip to Content

Small plane from NC with 3 aboard missing in western NY

7:02 am AP - National News

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a small plane with three people aboard that lost contact with air traffic controllers in western New York. Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone says the twin-engine plane, which was carrying a pilot and two passengers, was near Jamestown, New York, when it was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. The plane was headed to Jamestown Regional Airport from North Carolina. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.

Associated Press

