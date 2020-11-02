‘Raw exposed nerves’: Anxious nation awaits Election Day

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — As the final Election Day closes in, Americans are exhausted from constant crises, on edge because of volatile political divisions and anxious about what’s to come. Voters arriving in record numbers to cast early ballots say basic democratic foundations feel brittle: Will their vote count? Will the loser accept the result? Will the winner find a way to repair a sick and unsettled nation? Tension is ratcheted up, as each side believes the other is threatening to usher in the end of America as we know it.