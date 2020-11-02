Man guilty in scheme to ship military boats to China

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese man has been convicted in a scheme to buy and ship inflatable military boats from the U.S. to China. Court records show 50-year-old Ge Songtao pleaded guilty to two counts Monday in Jacksonville federal court. A plea agreement says Ge Songtao was chairman of a Chinese company called Shanghai Breeze Technology when one of his employees attempted to order seven combat rubber raiding craft equipped with multifuel engines. Prosecutors say the employee falsely told the manufacturer that her customer was based in Hong Kong rather than Shanghai. Ge Songtao arranged wire transfers to a separate company in Hong Kong, which wired over $110,000 to the U.S. manufacturer.