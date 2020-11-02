Libya’s warring sides meet, discuss implementing cease-fire

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says military leaders from Libya’s warring sides have met in the oasis town of Ghadames. The talks that began on Monday are first face-to-face military meetings inside Libya since last year’s attack on the capital of Tripoli by forces of the country’s east-based military commander. The meeting is also the fifth round of the U.N.-brokered talks, less than two weeks after the two sides inked a permanent cease-fire in Geneva last month. The U.N. mission in Libya said the meetings would last through Wednesday and discuss implementing and monitoring the cease-fire, along with how to verify possible violations.