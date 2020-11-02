Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has became the latest European country to embark on a partial shutdown as authorities across the continent scramble to flatten a rapid rise in coronavirus infections that threatens to overwhelm health systems. In parts of Europe, the new restrictions — which vary in strictness — are prompting sometimes violent protests by people frustrated at once again having to forgo freedoms. And the prospect of a second lockdown is causing discontent even in Britain’s governing party. In Germany, restaurants, bars, theaters, cinemas, gyms and other leisure facilities shut their doors on Monday. The a four-week “wave-breaker” shutdown is meant to force virus infections back down to manageable levels.