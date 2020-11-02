EXPLAINER: For election winner, much transition work ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — No matter who wins Tuesday’s election, Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will each have their work cut out for them during the time known as “the transition.” Those are the weeks between a presidential election and the inauguration on Jan. 20. The window is 78 days this year, assuming a winner is declared Tuesday night. But it could be shorter than that if the outcome remains unsettled for days or even weeks. The winner would use the transition chiefly to identify and lure talent to join the administration. Biden would have the bigger challenge since he’d be starting from scratch.