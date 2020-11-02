Turkey pulls 2 girls out of rubble three days after quake

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams in Turkey have brought two girls out alive from the wreck of their collapsed apartment buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, three days after a strong earthquake centered in the Aegean Sea hit Turkey and Greece. The overall death toll in Friday’s quake reached 85 after teams discovered more bodies amid toppled buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city. Close to a thousand people were injured. The earthquake was centered in the Aegean northeast of the Greek island of Samos. It also killed two teenagers on Samos and injured at least 19 other people on the island.