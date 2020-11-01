 Skip to Content

Video altered to make it look like Biden greeted the wrong state

It’s an awkward moment when a presidential candidate greets the audience at a rally and names the wrong state. Fortunately for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, that didn’t happen to him this week.

A widely shared video appears to show him saying “Hello, Minnesota” to a crowd in Florida. It turns out he was, indeed, in Minnesota, as his heavy coat would suggest.

The video that was shared had been altered to change the text on a sign and the podium to refer to Tampa, Florida, instead of Minnesota. The edited video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

Corey Salmon

Corey is a Digital Media Specialist at KVOA, he has 13 years of experience using Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro and has a Passion for Film Production.

