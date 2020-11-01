In campaign’s final days, Trump hopes rallies mean big votes

WASHINGTON, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump has launched one final test of whether the large crowds at his rallies will translate into votes as he races through the final 48 hours of the 2020 campaign with an onslaught of events in the states that could decide the race. A rally north of Detroit on a frigid morning kicked off a frenzied blitz of campaigning over the last two days before the election, with nine more rallies to go. Down in the polls and at a cash disadvantage to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump is turning to these large gatherings to help keep his message in front of voters. Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania, the linchpin to his White House strategy.