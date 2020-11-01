Thai king and queen take to street to meet adoring royalists

BANGKOK (AP) — Under increasing pressure from protesters demanding reforms to the monarchy, Thailand’s king and queen have met with thousands of adoring supporters in Bangkok, mixing with citizens in the street after attending a religious ceremony inside the Grand Palace. Crowds of royal devotees waited hours outside the white walls of the storybook palace compound to greet them, carrying portraits of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida and waving national flags. As the smiling royal couple emerged, members of the crowd shouted “Long live the King!” and kissed the monarch’s feet as the couple passed. The event came after another week in which student-led demands to shake up the powerful royal institution made international headlines.