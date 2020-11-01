N. Carolina voter rally ends with pepper spray, 8 arrests

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A rally to promote voting that ended with North Carolina police pepper spraying and arresting attendants was the result of participants blocking the roadway without authorization. Graham police said rally organizers didn’t have permission to block the roadways near the Alamance County’s courthouse. Police said after repeated requests to move from the street, authorities released pepper spray toward the ground and later arrested eight people. Rally organizer Reverend Greg Drumwright said police escorted the group onto the roadways. He also said the group had permission to be at the courthouse.